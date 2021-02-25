Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 5,003 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 30th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60.
Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
