Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 5,003 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

