Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

FCX traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 534,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,743,225. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -411.07 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

