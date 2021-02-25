Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.68. Approximately 25,618,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 24,767,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

