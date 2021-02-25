French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.35). French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.34), with a volume of 188,943 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.