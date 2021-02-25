Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

FME traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting €57.86 ($68.07). The stock had a trading volume of 769,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

