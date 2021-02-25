Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/15/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

2/10/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/6/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

