Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,881. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,710 shares of company stock worth $568,674. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

