Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Trading Down 0.1%

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.94. 4,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85.

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

