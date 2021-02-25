frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of frontdoor worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in frontdoor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

