Frontier Trading Down 24.9% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00005821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $46.45 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

