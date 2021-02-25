FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.90

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 2377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

