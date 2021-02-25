FSBT API Token (FSBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $462.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One FSBT API Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $45,922.55 and $462.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

FSBT API Token Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

