FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86. 14,840 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.