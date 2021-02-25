FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Trading Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.95. Approximately 34,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Trading on Margin

