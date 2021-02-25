FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.61. 6,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

