FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Trading Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.47. Approximately 15,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.