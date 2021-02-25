FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.80-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

