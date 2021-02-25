FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Trading 6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $118.40 and last traded at $116.58. 873,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 436,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.41.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

