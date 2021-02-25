FTS International (FTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect FTS International to post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $80,331.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

