fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 11.4%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price fell 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.91. 11,982,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 27,410,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

