Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 7.4%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,118,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,264,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

