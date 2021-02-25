FujiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $11.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.86 or 0.03207140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.00370585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.53 or 0.01039255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00435328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00390140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00256180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00023091 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,294,896,463 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

