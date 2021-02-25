Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $1,395,024.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,363.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,959 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

