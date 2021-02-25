Function X (FX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $455,014.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $455,014.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,732.28 or 1.00029536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011872 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,251,445 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

