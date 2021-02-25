Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 2,998 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $104,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MORF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Morphic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.