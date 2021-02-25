Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 2,998 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $104,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:MORF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
