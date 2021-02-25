Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR)

Analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.68 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.84% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) Formed After Selling Predecessor Company to Yamana for 5x Return – Initiating Coverage” and dated February 18, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of Monarch Mining stock traded up C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 186,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,195. Monarch Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$1.31.

Monarch Mining Corporation operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. Its principal projects include the Beaufor Mine that include two mining leases, a mining concession, and 23 mining claims covering an area of 6.91 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, in the Abitibi-East township, in the Province of Quebec; Croinor gold property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; McKenzie Break property that consists of 133 mineral claims covering an area of 51.3 square kilometers located to the north of Val-d'Or, Quebec; and Swanson property that include one mineral lease and 127 claims covering a total area of 51.26 square kilometers situated to the northeast of Barraute, Quebec.

