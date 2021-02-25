FunFair 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.20 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. FunFair has a market cap of $210.15 million and $6.20 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00699054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

