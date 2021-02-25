Fusion Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $41.65 million and $17.01 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,431.46 or 1.00648248 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,819,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,250,104 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.