Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.68 and last traded at $154.01. 9,575,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 10,613,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.