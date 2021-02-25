Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

