FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.8%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 335.90 ($4.39). Approximately 4,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £391.48 million and a PE ratio of 29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.42.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

In other FW Thorpe news, insider Craig Muncaster sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £21,385 ($27,939.64).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.