FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.65 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

