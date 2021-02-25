FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Increased by Analyst

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. M Partners analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE ANX opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$128.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

