FY2021 EPS Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Increased by National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AND opened at C$42.65 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.24.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

