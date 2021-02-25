FY2021 EPS Estimates for Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) Cut by Zacks Investment Research

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Appili Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

