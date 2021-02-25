FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Reduced by B. Riley

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

CNO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $557,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 143,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.