FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.65.

TSE FM opened at C$31.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$31.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.00.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

