FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.33.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$71.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.90. The company has a market cap of C$57.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$44.00 and a twelve month high of C$96.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

