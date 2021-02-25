FY2021 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Cut by Analyst

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Opthea in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Opthea alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. Opthea has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $37,107,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $932,000.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.