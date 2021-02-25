FY2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.
USB stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
