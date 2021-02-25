FY2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on USB. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.