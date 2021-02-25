FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worley Limited Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.74. Worley has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

