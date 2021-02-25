FY2022 EPS Estimates for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

