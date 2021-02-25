FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

TSE GEI opened at C$21.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.