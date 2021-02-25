FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Increased by Analyst

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.50. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

