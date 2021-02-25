FY2023 EPS Estimates for KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for KAZ Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAZ Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

