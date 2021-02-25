FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Shares of CGC opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

