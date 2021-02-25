FY2025 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.05.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of MEOH opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 82.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

