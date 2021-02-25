G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Down 11.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares dropped 11.1% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $68.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 3,154,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,754,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
In related news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,649. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $850.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.44.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.
