G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Down 11.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares dropped 11.1% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $68.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 3,154,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,754,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,649. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $850.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

