GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 1,318 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 46.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

