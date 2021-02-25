Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,238.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,206.07.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: The risks of owning bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.